Fles, Edward C. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Fri., May 17, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edward L. and Mary Lou Fles; beloved brother of Thomas (Mary Pat), John (Joyce) Fles, Diane (Mike) Klein and Kathleen (Ed) Hegger of Charlotte, NC; our dear uncle, great-uncle, nephew and friend. Service: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Tuesday, May 21, 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to . As a special request, please do a random act of kindness in honor of Eddie. Visitation Monday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019