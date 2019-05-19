St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Edward C. Fles

Edward C. Fles Obituary
Fles, Edward C. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Fri., May 17, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edward L. and Mary Lou Fles; beloved brother of Thomas (Mary Pat), John (Joyce) Fles, Diane (Mike) Klein and Kathleen (Ed) Hegger of Charlotte, NC; our dear uncle, great-uncle, nephew and friend. Service: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Tuesday, May 21, 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to . As a special request, please do a random act of kindness in honor of Eddie. Visitation Monday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
