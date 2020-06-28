Edward Davidson "David" Humphrey
Humphrey, Edward Davidson "David"

David died peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. Loving husband of Shannon; dearest father of Cooper, Layne and Bella; son of Susan Rouse Hall (Steve) and Stephen Humphrey (Mary Lou); brother of Scott Humphrey (Courtney) of Cincinnati, OH, Brian Humphrey (Tucker) of Boulder, CO and Elizabeth Coppola (David) of Boston, MA. Uncle to nine nieces and nephews.

David was born in Darien, CT on July 21, 1975. He moved to St. Louis and attended St. Louis Country Day School graduating in 1994. He then graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1998. David was a Senior Vice President at the insurance brokerage firm AssuredPartners of Missouri.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and the entire staff of Mercy Hospital ICU. The care and kindness that they provided will never be forgotten.

Services: The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Wednesday, July 1 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to Mercy Hospital ICU, 615 South New Ballas Rd., St. Louis 63141 or to the charity of one's choice.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
Funeral services provided by
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
