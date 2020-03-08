|
|
Fiedler, Edward Donald
Asleep in Jesus on Thurs., March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie Fiedler (nee Kopf); loving father of Deborah (Mark) Hopper and Doug (Carrie Swain) Fiedler; dear grandfather of Grace, Matthew, Katelyn, Madeline,
Jordyn, Madison (Matt), Hannah, Zack and great-grandfather of Brantley.
Mr. Fiedler was a graduate of Washington U., retired from Emerson Electric & a member of Musicians Local #2-197.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Fri., March 13, 4-8 p.m. and at Hope Ev. Lutheran Church, 5218 Neosho St. (63109), on Sat., March 14, 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Ev. Lutheran Church or the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020