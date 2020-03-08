St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hope Ev. Lutheran Church
5218 Neosho St.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Hope Ev. Lutheran Church
Edward Donald Fiedler Obituary

Fiedler, Edward Donald

Asleep in Jesus on Thurs., March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie Fiedler (nee Kopf); loving father of Deborah (Mark) Hopper and Doug (Carrie Swain) Fiedler; dear grandfather of Grace, Matthew, Katelyn, Madeline,

Jordyn, Madison (Matt), Hannah, Zack and great-grandfather of Brantley.

Mr. Fiedler was a graduate of Washington U., retired from Emerson Electric & a member of Musicians Local #2-197.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Fri., March 13, 4-8 p.m. and at Hope Ev. Lutheran Church, 5218 Neosho St. (63109), on Sat., March 14, 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Ev. Lutheran Church or the .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
