Fogarty, Edward "Ted"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, January 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol Fogarty (nee Hall) 47 years; dearest father of Debbie (Steven) Todd, David (Joanne) McDaniel and the late Douglas McDaniel; dear grandfather of Christopher McDaniel, Ashley Todd, Meagan (Jon) Bonney, David (Lauren) McDaniel, Dalton

McDaniel, Matthew (Amy) Todd and Morgan (Thomas) Williams; great-grandpa of 5; brother of Dr. William (Joanne) Fogarty Jr., Jean (the late Sam) Reisinger and the late Mary Fogarty; our dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 1, 9:00 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 751 Jefferson St. (Florissant). Inurnment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, American Parkinson Disease Association. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com