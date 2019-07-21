Edward Frank Skrivan (1937 - 2019)
Obituary
Skrivan, Edward Frank 82, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Louise Marie Skrivan; dearest father of Jeffrey (Brenda) Skrivan, Craig (Diana) Skrivan, Scott (Nancy) Skrivan and Doug (Kelly) Skrivan; dear grandfather of Brittney, Daniel, Chelsea, Chad, Ray, Madison, Scott Jr., Sarah, Patrick, Katye, and Mark; great-grandfather of Marleigh Louise. Services: Memorial Mass Friday, July 26, 10 a.m. at St. Sabina, 1625 Swallow Lane, Florissant.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019
