Wiegers, Jr., Edward G. 91, passed away July 29, 2019. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley M. (nee Grein) Wiegers and their two children, Mary Ann Wiegers, RN and Dr. Edward G. Wiegers, III; four grandchildren, Edward G. (Julie) Wiegers, IV, Jeffrey J. Wiegers, MD, Nicholas W. Wiegers, Emily M. Wiegers; and great grandchild Amelia Wiegers. Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force (SAC) serving in California and in England. He was a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Business (BS) and earned his law degree (JD) from St. Louis University. Mr. Wiegers practiced law in the State of Missouri for more than fifty years, becoming a senior counselor in 2007. He was a member of the Missouri Bar, American Bar Association, and the United States Supreme Court Bar. Mr. Wiegers served as an attorney and as the Director of Legal Services for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District for 32 years, general counsel for the Black Jack Fire Protection District for 32 years, and was provincial judge for the City of Florissant for 13 years. Services: Interment on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Calvary Cemetery mausoleum. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., St. Monica Catholic Church, 12140 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019