Kaps, Edward Harold "Ed"
Sunday, August 18, 2019. Dear husband of Patricia Kaps (nee Hill); dear brother of Pamela (Charles) Heady; dear brother-in-law of Geraldine Kaps (Bill Prewitt), Cheryl (Dink) Benson; dear son of his heart, Alan (Nicole) Taylor; 8 nephews and 3 nieces; many, many beloved friends. Preceded in death by his parents William and Mildred Kaps, and his brother William C. Kaps.
Mr. Kaps proudly served his country in the United States Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , or the First Baptist Church of Arnold greatly appreciated.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sunday, August 25, 4-8 p.m. then to First Baptist Church of Arnold, Monday, for 9 a.m. visitation until service at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019