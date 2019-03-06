Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Dr. Edward Henry Schroeder. View Sign

Schroeder, Rev. Dr. Edward Henry Born on an Illinois farm November 6, 1930 and died in St. Louis on March 1, 2019. The first of seven children of Henry and Mary Schroeder, he was predeceased by his brother Robert and brother-in-law John Michelsen, and is survived by wife Marie, sister Mary Ann Michelsen and brothers Donald (Grace), Theodore (Linda), Arthur (Judy), and David (Anita), children Anne-Marie Bogdan (Steve), Nathan (Ellen), and Gail Smith (Jonathan), grandchildren Alex Bogdan, Rommel Bogdan, Peter Schroeder (Morgan), Elizabeth Baus (Adam), and Lucy Schroeder, great-granddaughter MargaretMarie Baus, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, greatnephews, other relatives and friends. Educated at Valparaiso University and the University of Hamburg, he taught theology at Valparaiso University, Concordia Seminary, Seminex, and seminaries in Australia, Ethiopia, and Lithuania, in numerous seminars, via a ten-year Email ministry through the Crossings Community, and through innumerable one-on-one interactions. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at Bethel Lutheran Church, Forsyth at Big Bend, University City, on Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. A Luncheon will follow the service. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Crossings Community, PO Box 7011, Chesterfield, MO 63006, or to the . Condolences may be extended online at





