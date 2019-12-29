Edward J. Alsop

Obituary
Alsop, Edward J.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Loving father of Edward Lindsay (Rita) Alsop, Peggy (Dennis) Langdon, Dennis (Patricia) Alsop and Pamela Joan Alsop; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at HOLY NAME OF JESUS Catholic Church. 10235 Ashbrook Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137 with Mass at 10:30 a.m. (MEET AT CHURCH). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to or appreciated.

A STYGAR FLORISSANT CHAPEL AND CREMATION CENTER service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
