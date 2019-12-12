St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Edward J. Bielicki

Edward J. Bielicki Obituary

Bielicki, Edward J.

Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Illeane (nee Smith) and Virginia (nee Gallas); dear father of Lauren (the late Jack) Shaw, Lisa (the late John O'Keefe) Bielicki and the late Karen Bielicki; dear grandfather of Michael J. (Mary) Shaw and Shannon O'Keefe; dear brother of the late John (Arlene) Bielicki.

Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, December 14, 12-2 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
