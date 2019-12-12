|
Bielicki, Edward J.
Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Illeane (nee Smith) and Virginia (nee Gallas); dear father of Lauren (the late Jack) Shaw, Lisa (the late John O'Keefe) Bielicki and the late Karen Bielicki; dear grandfather of Michael J. (Mary) Shaw and Shannon O'Keefe; dear brother of the late John (Arlene) Bielicki.
Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, December 14, 12-2 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019