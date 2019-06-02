|
Deters, Edward J. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Fri., May 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Deters (nee Nieters); dearest father of Sandy (Tom) Bast, Debby (Tom Morris), Bob (Kim) and Kathi Deters; loving grandfather of Mary, Amanda, Ray, Teresa, Hannah and Joseph Bast, Emily and Allison Deters; dear brother of the late Betty Deters; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, Godfather, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Road Thur., June 6, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or memorials to St. Vincent dePaul Society appreciated. Visitation Wed. 48 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019