Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Hohn, Edward J. Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Dear husband of the late Catherine Hohn; dear father of Patricia Pat (the late David) Thomann and the late Kathy Love and Judith Hohn; dear grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Ed served in WWII as a Merchant Marine. He was a member of American Legion Post 1000 and Teamster Local 600. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd, Monday, July 22, 2019, 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions de Greeff Hospice House Visitation Sunday 2-5 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 19, 2019
