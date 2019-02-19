Burgoyne, Edward Jerome Jerry Edward Jerome Jerry Burgoyne, age 86, of Ballwin, Mo., passed away Feb. 13, 2019, at his home. Jerry was born in 1932 in St. Bernard, Ohio. He played U.S. Navy basketball during the four years he served in Jacksonville, Florida. He went on to earn a football scholarship at Central Missouri State in Warrensburg, participating on the 1956 MIAA Co-Champion football team. One of his fondest memories was reuniting with his championship team in 2006, where the men were recognized for their achievement. During the summers, he played semi-pro baseball. Jerry held a bachelor's and master's degree in education. He worked as a teacher and a coach for 33 years, finishing his career at Brentwood High School, where he took great pleasure in coaching, mentoring and teaching students. He retired in June 1992 and became a certified teaching pro for the PGA, where he worked diligently to enhance the technique of his golf students. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Jerry lived a fulfilling life as a husband, brother, father, stepfather, grandfather, teacher, coach, teammate and friend. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, three siblings, five children, three stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. At Jerry's request, a celebration of life will be planned for this spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brentwood Alumni Scholarship Fund.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019