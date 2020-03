Cadieux, Edward John

Age 66, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Dear brother of James, Robert and Larry Cadieux. He graduated from St. Louis University High School and St. Louis University Law School. Professional lawyer for over 30 years in the St. Louis area. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Missouri.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14, in the Great Hall of Ambruster Chapel.