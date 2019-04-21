Bright, Edward Joseph Sr. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Sharon Bright (nee Deeg) for 60 years this August; loving father of Edward Jr. (Kathy), Jeffery (Shari), Mark (Renee), and Matthew (Kristan); dear grandpa of Christopher (Kelsey), Eric, Jordyn (Tyler), Seerra (Mike), Hunter (Justin), Courtney (Angie), Chad, Cody (Kayla), Skylar, and Savanna; great grandpa of Jaxon, Raylee, Emma, Jaylie, Kyler, Brysen, Reyce, Paisley, Tegyn, Alexandra, Beckham, Jaelyn, Jaxsyn, and Ryanne; dear brother of Jim (Jane) Bright, Jack (Judy) Donohue, Dick (Maryellen) Donohue, and Joan (Dave) Loper; dear brother-in-law of Sandy (Leo) Geringer; dear cousin of Mary Grayce Podwoski, Geraldine Burch and Carolyn, Les, Julie, Christine, and Jeanene; preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Molly (nee Pfister) Bright; our dear uncle and friend. Services: A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. (St. Charles) with a funeral service at 10:30 am, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, also at Hutchens-Stygar. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed's name are appreciated to BJC Hospice and Backstoppers. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019