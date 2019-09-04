Edward Joseph Mannion

Obituary
Mannion, Edward Joseph "Eddie"

on Saturday, August 31. Beloved husband of Margaret Ann "Margie" Kane Mannion for 62 years. Cherished father of Mark (Meg), Julie, Ted and Maggi Mannion. Adored grandfather of Liza, Margot and George Mannion and Lyndsey Flieg. Dear brother of James P. (Kathleen) Mannion.

Eddie was a graduate of Chaminade College Prep and Spring Hill University where he earned a basketball scholarship. Eddie married the love of his life, Margie Kane, on July 20, 1957. He enjoyed a successful career in commercial real estate and summers in Charlevoix, Michigan. First and foremost a gentleman, Eddie was also a mischievous prankster with a wonderful sense of humor. His kindness knew no bounds. Proud member of the Automobile Association of America (AAA).

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
