Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

Kaaz, Edward "Ed" 94 years, of Sunset Hills, MO, on May 7, 2020. Loving husband of Janice (nee Tiesler) Kaaz, beloved father to Raymond Kaaz and Nancy Hart. Private graveside service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store