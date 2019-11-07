Koshner, Edward

November 6, 2019. Dear husband of Judith Noveson Koshner for 62 years; Father of Alan Jay Koshner and Richard David Koshner; dear grandfather of Rebecca Lee Koshner and Jennifer Anne Koshner; dear brother of the late Selma Koshner Nathanson (late Sol), the late Martin Koshner (late Muriel) and the late Audrey Koshner Weisman (late Paul). Dear uncle to special nephews and nieces; dear cousin; dear brother-in-law of David (Harriet) Adelstein.

Edward was an educator for 30 years at U. City High School and 16 years at Epstein Hebrew Academy.

Services: Graveside service Friday, November 8, 2:00 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Rd. 63017. Memorial contributions preferred to Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University and Temple Israel Congregation. Visit

bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE