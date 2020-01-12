Lanwermeyer, Edward L.

A caring husband, father and brother, Edward Lanwermeyer was born January 31st, 1938 in St. Louis, MO and died October 11th, 2019 in Reynoldsburg, OH.

The first of five children, Edward grew up in Saint Louis and earned a Bachelor's degree in History from Saint Louis University in 1960. Edward had a deep, lifelong involvement in issues related to history, linguistics and social justice. He was passionately loyal to friends and on occasions too numerous to count he helped a great number of people in times of challenge.

Edward is survived by his wife (Sophie), two sons (Atif and Stefan), a grandson (Grant), his siblings (Valanne Glooschenko, Louis Lanwermeyer, Mary Jo Deck) and numerous other dear relatives. Edward will be dearly missed for his enduring friendships, his beautiful, wide mind, inspiration, courage, deep attentiveness and care to so many causes and people.

Services: St. Francis Xavier College Church, 3628 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108, on January 18th, 2020 at 9 a.m.