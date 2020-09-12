Thomas, Edward Laurence "Larry"

81, of St. Louis, MO died Saturday, September 05, 2020. Loving husband of Barbara Thomas (Smith). Loving father of Geoff Thomas (Kim) and Brenda Schnettler (Graham) and grandfather of Thomas Schnettler, Piper Thomas, Nathan Schnettler and Wyatt Thomas. Loving brother of Patricia Thomas.

Larry was proceeded in death by his parents George and Mary Thomas (Penn) and his brothers Randy Thomas and Dave Thomas.

Services: There will be a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Larry's memory may make memorial donations to the Conservation Federation of Missouri.