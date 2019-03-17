O'Reilly, Edward Martin Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years to Shirley (nee Kieffer); loving father to Jeanne (Jim) Town, Peggy (Nick) Harper, Terri (J. Richard deceased) McEachern, and Chrissy (Tim) Kiger; adored grandfather to Jimmy, Patrick (Kelsey Witbrodt -fiancée), and Danny Town; Mollie (Todd) Corum and Mattie Harper; Jack and Scott McEachern; Reilly, Gavin, Brennan, and Quinn Kiger.; cherished great-grandfather to Nicholas and Harper Corum. Brother, uncle, brother-in-law, and dear friend to many. Services: Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Drive, Ballwin, MO., at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the Church prior to the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Private Military interment. Memorial donations appreciated to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul or The Knights of Columbus - Holy Infant Chapters, 627 Dennison Drive, Ballwin, MO 63021; or The Ancient Order of Hibernians, 6614 Clayton Road - #158, St. Louis, MO 63117. 'Go bhfeicfidh me' aris - And, until we meet again, May God hold you in the Palm of His Hand,' An Irish Blessing.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019