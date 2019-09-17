Ferretti, Edward P.

Age 100, on September 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Penelope Ferretti (nee Cumbarelis) of 66 years. Dear father of Michael (Georgia), Louis, George (Jeanette), and Edward Ferretti Jr. (Anne). Also survived by former daughters-in-law Robin Ferretti and Jeanne Ferretti. Grandfather to Peter Ferretti (Tonya), Cassandra Brigdon (Tom), Ryan Ferretti (Julie), Alexandra Buckley (Jim), Danielle Ferretti (Brad), Kimberley Hammett (Ryan), Charles Ferretti (Maggie), and Maria Ferretti (Johnny); great-grandfather to Demi and Sophia Ferretti, Grace, Jake, George, and Charlie Brigdon; Charlie, Nicholas and Isabelle Ferretti. Dear Godfather to Chris Sarantakis and Tom Ginos, and dear uncle to nine nieces and nephews.

Mr. Ferretti was a lifelong resident of St. Louis, and a WWII Navy veteran who served in the South Pacific Theater aboard the USS Cortland. He was a machinist and tool maker by trade. A member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Mr. Ferretti served on the Parish Council and was the parish's "Mr. Fixit" man. He was past president of the Order of Ahepa, Chapter #395 and 15th district Ahepan of the Year; past Commander of the American-Hellenic Veterans Association, a member of the Fratellanza Society, and a Boy Scout volunteer dad for all four of his sons. May your memory be everlasting, "Pop."

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Family Life Center Capital Campaign, 12550 S. Forty Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141.