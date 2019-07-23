Edward P. Moorman

Moorman, Edward P. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the age of 88. Loving Dad of Bruce (Kimberly) Moorman, Michael (Evelyn) Garth and the late Chekita Johnson; beloved son, brother, uncle, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend to many. Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26 from 3-7 p.m. at STYGAR FLORISSANT CHAPEL AND CREMATION CENTER, 13980 New Halls Ferry Rd., Florissant, 63033 followed by service at 7 p.m. Following services, Edward's wishes were for cremation to take place. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 23, 2019
