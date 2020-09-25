1/1
Rose, Edward P.
74, died September 20, 2020, in St. Louis, MO after a battle against COVID-19. He was loved by his parents, siblings, a wife of 47 years, seven children, 21 grandchildren, and scores of friends and relatives. Ed matriculated at SLUH, University of Notre Dame,
Washington University, and McGill University. He provided care as a physician for 45 years in Belleville, IL. A polio survivor, Ed led a life dedicated to family, service, and science. He was a deeply ethical man who spoiled his family with unwavering stability and strength. His Sunday dinner table brought forth debate and passionate disagreements; and abundance of laughter, storytelling, children, food, wine, always dessert. He taught everyone the art of enjoying a screened-in porch. He will be missed.
Services: Vis: 6-8 p.m. Fri., Sept. 25, 2020, Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Mass will be private. In lieu of flowers: Atkins's Research #35441, https://gifts.wustl.edu/. For complete obituary, visit www.kurrusfh.com