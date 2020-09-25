Dr. Rose had been a friend and my Dr. for over 40 years! I first came to him not long after he started his practice here in Belleville! I was in 2nd grade and suffering with a very aggressive form of JRA! Dr. Rose was the first Rheumatologist on this side of the river at that time! Over the years he became a family friend. I remember at one point when I was very sick, he gave My Grand Parents his home phone number in case of an emergency! I am sure that there are not many Dr.s that would give that level of contact to a patient, but that was the kind of man and Dr. he was! He saw me through several near death bouts with complications stemming from JRA and its treatment! He has always been there, like my Grand Father, he was a rock in the torrents of life that you could cling to in times of need! He helped me after I became disabled after a heart attack when everyone else had faded into the back ground of time! It took almost 2 years to finally get Disability, and if not for Dr. Rose, I would have lost everything! After getting disability, my income was so low that I could only just afford the copay on my prescriptions, yet Dr. Rose got other things that I needed from some place, that Medicare did not cover, many times. He always took the time to make sure I understood what ever was going on with my treatment. I remember getting call backs from him as late as 9pm, thinking that he had at that point already put in 15 or 16 hours that day, and feeling a little guilty that my issue seemed a little silly by comparison. When I saw that his office had called, my heart sank, as I could think of no reason for them to call me other than to let me know he had passed! Like My Grand Father, life seemed a little less frightening, knowing that someone like him was there to help with the uninvited scary things that life can drop on you at times. Dr Rose you will be greatly missed, my heart and prayers go out to your Family and Friends in this time of great loss. May God Comfort you and Bless you all now and forever more. Michael Tatalovich

