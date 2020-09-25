1/1
Edward P. Rose
{ "" }
Rose, Edward P.

74, died September 20, 2020, in St. Louis, MO after a battle against COVID-19. He was loved by his parents, siblings, a wife of 47 years, seven children, 21 grandchildren, and scores of friends and relatives. Ed matriculated at SLUH, University of Notre Dame,

Washington University, and McGill University. He provided care as a physician for 45 years in Belleville, IL. A polio survivor, Ed led a life dedicated to family, service, and science. He was a deeply ethical man who spoiled his family with unwavering stability and strength. His Sunday dinner table brought forth debate and passionate disagreements; and abundance of laughter, storytelling, children, food, wine, always dessert. He taught everyone the art of enjoying a screened-in porch. He will be missed.

Services: Vis: 6-8 p.m. Fri., Sept. 25, 2020, Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Mass will be private. In lieu of flowers: Atkins's Research #35441, https://gifts.wustl.edu/. For complete obituary, visit www.kurrusfh.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
September 24, 2020
Dr.. Rose I thank you for your professional care. I express sadness for your family and the loss of a great physician. May God give your family the peace they may seek at this time. Sir, you will be missed along with those cool shoes you would wear. God has you now. Rest in paradise.
Mamie Hatley
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
Dr. Rose was a decent man and a good doctor. He always took very good care of his patients. I am grateful that we at Belleville Memorial Hospital had the privilege of working with this fine man and good doctor!!! RIP my friend.
Russ Klein
Coworker
September 24, 2020
The Dohm family sends their condolences...Ed was an amazing doctor and man and will be sorely missed. Prayers to the entire Rose family, we are thinking about you all.

Love, Craig, Julie, Hannah and Cal Dohm
Craig Dohm
Friend
September 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Dr Rose was a awesome Friend and Doctor. I was his patient for 25 years and he is going to hard to replace. Iloved seeing him and having our talks about his Family. He would always tell me where to go on my vacation in St. Petersburg. We also told me about Seth and his Family I was employed at Bryan Cave for 24 years. I cannot imagine how hard it is going to be to replace himhe willalways hold aplace in my heart. Condolences to Mrs Rose and his Family.
Genia Ramirez
Friend
September 23, 2020
Dr. Rose had been a friend and my Dr. for over 40 years! I first came to him not long after he started his practice here in Belleville! I was in 2nd grade and suffering with a very aggressive form of JRA! Dr. Rose was the first Rheumatologist on this side of the river at that time! Over the years he became a family friend. I remember at one point when I was very sick, he gave My Grand Parents his home phone number in case of an emergency! I am sure that there are not many Dr.s that would give that level of contact to a patient, but that was the kind of man and Dr. he was! He saw me through several near death bouts with complications stemming from JRA and its treatment! He has always been there, like my Grand Father, he was a rock in the torrents of life that you could cling to in times of need! He helped me after I became disabled after a heart attack when everyone else had faded into the back ground of time! It took almost 2 years to finally get Disability, and if not for Dr. Rose, I would have lost everything! After getting disability, my income was so low that I could only just afford the copay on my prescriptions, yet Dr. Rose got other things that I needed from some place, that Medicare did not cover, many times. He always took the time to make sure I understood what ever was going on with my treatment. I remember getting call backs from him as late as 9pm, thinking that he had at that point already put in 15 or 16 hours that day, and feeling a little guilty that my issue seemed a little silly by comparison. When I saw that his office had called, my heart sank, as I could think of no reason for them to call me other than to let me know he had passed! Like My Grand Father, life seemed a little less frightening, knowing that someone like him was there to help with the uninvited scary things that life can drop on you at times. Dr Rose you will be greatly missed, my heart and prayers go out to your Family and Friends in this time of great loss. May God Comfort you and Bless you all now and forever more. Michael Tatalovich
Michael Tatalovich
Friend
September 23, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Dr. Rose was such a special person and fantastic doctor. I felt like family every time I saw him. His caring manner helped me through awful times. I will miss him so much!
Kristina Lewis
Friend
