Welby, Edward P. Pat Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, February 8, 2019. Loving husband of 43 years to Dorothy Welby; beloved father of Raymond, Margaret, and Denise Welby and stepfather of Jeff Gordon; cherished Poppa to Dean, Julianna, and Gavin; dear brother of Robert, Michael, Thomas, and the late Donald Welby. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Services to be held at a later date.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward P. "Pat" Welby.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019