Edward P. "Pat" Welby

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward P. "Pat" Welby.

Welby, Edward P. Pat Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, February 8, 2019. Loving husband of 43 years to Dorothy Welby; beloved father of Raymond, Margaret, and Denise Welby and stepfather of Jeff Gordon; cherished Poppa to Dean, Julianna, and Gavin; dear brother of Robert, Michael, Thomas, and the late Donald Welby. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Services to be held at a later date.

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.