Wenzelburger, Edward R.

Asleep in Jesus on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara J. Wenzelburger (nee Spreen); dear father of Mark (Karen) Wenzelburger, Caryn (Dan) Sterling and Kurt (Michelle) Wenzelburger; dear grandfather of 7 and great-grand- father of 11; dear brother of Lillian Crnko; dear son-in-law of Genevieve Curtis; dear brother-in-law of Norma (Gerry) Putz and Richard Spreen; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Gethsemane Luth. Church (765 Lemay Ferry Rd. 63125) on Thurs., Sept. 24, 12:30 until funeral service at 1:30. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Contributions to Gethsemane Luth. Church appreciated. Kutis Affton service.