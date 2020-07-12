Wheatley, Edward R.

87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in St. Louis, Ed was the beloved husband of 67 years to Hilda Wheatley (nee Johnson); dear father of Edward (Janet) Wheatley, Robert Wheatley and Cindy Gagliardi; loving grandfather of Mark (Lindsey) Wheatley and Kevin (Katie) Wheatley; and proud great-grandfather of Liam, Oliver and "soon to be" Jack Wheatley. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Margaret (nee Biermann) Wheatley and step-sister, Dorothy LaPierre.

Before engaging in a 43 year engineering career with McDonnell-Douglas, Ed was an outstanding left-handed slugging prospect in the New York Yankee farm system until injuries cut his career short. He was part of the great Beaumont High School baseball teams of the 1940s and twice helped the Stockham Post American Legion teams to the Regional & State Championship in 1948 and National Runner Up in 1950. After leaving professional baseball he made his presence known in St. Louis' Semi-Pro leagues of the late 1950s and 60s. Playing for Ballwin in a game against Creve Coeur in the County League in 1957, he once smashed four home runs (one a grand-slam), a triple and a single to account for 10 RBIs. Ed was inducted into the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989.

Services: Visitation will be in the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, July 12th from 2-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the St. Louis Browns Historical Society & Fan Club.