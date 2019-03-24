Windish, Edward Ed R. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilou Windish (nee Hanlon) of 63 years; dearest father of Mary (James) Bohn and the late Margaret A. Windish; dear son of the late John A. and Anna Windish (nee Buechler); brother-in-law of John (Margaret) Hanlon; our dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Ed was a 28 year veteran of McDonnell Douglas. He was a Korean War veteran in the U.S. Army. Services: Visitation Monday, March 25, 9:30 a.m. until Mass 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, 150 N. Elizabeth Ave. (Ferguson). Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward R. "Ed" Windish.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019