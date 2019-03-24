Edward R. "Ed" Windish

Windish, Edward Ed R. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilou Windish (nee Hanlon) of 63 years; dearest father of Mary (James) Bohn and the late Margaret A. Windish; dear son of the late John A. and Anna Windish (nee Buechler); brother-in-law of John (Margaret) Hanlon; our dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Ed was a 28 year veteran of McDonnell Douglas. He was a Korean War veteran in the U.S. Army. Services: Visitation Monday, March 25, 9:30 a.m. until Mass 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, 150 N. Elizabeth Ave. (Ferguson). Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
