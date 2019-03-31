Snyder, Edward Stu 88 yrs., surrounded by his family on March 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Fay (nee Jacobsmeyer) Snyder; loving father and father-in-law of Warren (Pam) and Steve (Jackie) Snyder; cherished grandfather of Jack. Services: Visitation, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 10 a.m. till the time of Service 11 a.m. at Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church on Benham Rd. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Labre Indian School, Tongue River, Ashland, MT. 59003. Interment Private.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019