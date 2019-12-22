Fuchs, Edward Thomas

of Kirkwood, MO, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 86. Devoted husband of 62 years to Marjorie Ann Fuchs; son of the late Thomas and Virginia Fuchs; dear father of Micky Mack, Cheryl (Dorsey) Pitman, Debbie (John) Schumert, and Edward Fuchs Jr; loving grandfather to seven; treasured great-grandfather to five; dear brother of the late Eugene Fuchs, Virginia Schuman, and Deloris Brown. Edward proudly served in the United States Army and was in the grocery industry for the majority of his career. Edward was loved by all and his infectious smile will be missed by all who knew him.

Services: Visitation will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church of Kirkwood, MO, 243 W. Argonne Drive 63122 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Saturday December 28th, followed by 11:00 a.m. Mass. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials in honor of Edward Fuchs may be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.diabetes.org/donate