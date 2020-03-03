Edward "Ed" Verstraete

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Ed" Verstraete.
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Obituary
Send Flowers

Verstraete, Edward "Ed"

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Sunday, March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Bobbie Verstraete (nee Altschuh) of 53 years; dearest dad of Terry, Patrick, Brian (Candice), Scott (Tanya) Verstraete and Gwen (John) Heron; dear grandpa of 11; brother of John Verstraete, Patricia Barry and the late Helen Saebens; our dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Thursday, March 5, 10:30 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary 675 Graham Rd. to Sacred Heart, 751 N. Jefferson St. (Florissant) for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Visitation Wednesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.