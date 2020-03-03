Verstraete, Edward "Ed"

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Sunday, March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Bobbie Verstraete (nee Altschuh) of 53 years; dearest dad of Terry, Patrick, Brian (Candice), Scott (Tanya) Verstraete and Gwen (John) Heron; dear grandpa of 11; brother of John Verstraete, Patricia Barry and the late Helen Saebens; our dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Thursday, March 5, 10:30 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary 675 Graham Rd. to Sacred Heart, 751 N. Jefferson St. (Florissant) for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Visitation Wednesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com