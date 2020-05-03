Coy, Edward W. Passed away on Friday April 17, 2020 at age 85. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to late wife Jane (Boettigheimer) Coy; loving father of son Patrick E. Coy; uncle to nieces Donna (Walt) Lehman, Patricia Coy and Janice (the late Steve) Subracko. Also a loving uncle, great-uncle, great-great uncle to Coys and extended family, Boettigheimers and extended family, Subrackos and extended family, Wrays and extended family; best friend to Norma Scheller and friend to many. In 1957, Ed enlisted in the US Army where he was a private and served as a unit supply specialist until 1963. He worked for Kas Potato Chip and late Allen Foods (now US Foods) for about 15 years. Ed also belonged to the Lamba Beta Lambda Fraternity. Services: Funeral procession from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday May 6, 10:30 a.m. to St. Paul Churchyard for 11:00 a.m. graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to American Diabetes Association appreciated.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store