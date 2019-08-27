Gore, Edward William

Died August 22, 2019 after an extended illness. Ed was

born October 19, 1927 to Samuel Joseph and Ima DeVault (Gorman) Gore in St. Louis County, MO. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Lois "Jean" (Dodge) Gore; his parents and siblings S. Joseph (Lorraine), Jane Farstad (Richard), and Robert. Survived by daughters Susan Zahra (Raymond), Elizabeth "Betsi" Gore, Nancy Gore, and Laura Caldwell; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.

Ed graduated Normandy High School 1945. He spent most of his

adult life in Ferguson, where he built his family's house. Employed

as Human Resources Manager at McDonnell Douglas, his true

vocation was artist. He produced several prize-winning paintings and one-man shows in North County area.

Services: Interment at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery Wednesday, August 28, at 10:15. Family and friends celebration of Ed's life and art to be arranged. A service of Hutchens Mortuary and Cremation Center. www.HutchensFuneralHomes.com