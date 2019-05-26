Olszewski, Edward William passed away on May 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving children. He was 97 years old. Ed was born April 15, 1922 in St. Louis MO, to the late Eugene and Adeline (Kloer) Olszewski. He was a proud graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis and attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN. A highly decorated WWII pilot, Ed was a hero who loved his country, a man of deep faith, and a friend to all. He was a devoted husband to the late Mary Ellen (nee Weyforth) Olszewski for 58 years, loving father to six children, and proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Ed is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Adeline, his siblings Jane Olszewski Sweeney McCollum, Sr. Ruth Mary, SL, Mary Olszewski Hellrung Richter, his wife Mary Ellen, and eldest son Edward William Olszewski, Jr. Ed is survived by his brother William Olszewski; Children Lori (Terry) Rehme, Michael (Cindy) Olszewski, Richard (Amy) Olszewski, Janie (Michael) Long, and Jay Olszewski; Grandchildren Lindsay (Michael) Bradshaw, Leslie Olszewski, Timothy (Nicole) Olszewski, Brian (Matt) Rehme, Pamela Olszewski, Katherine Olszewski, Christopher Card, Ellen Olszewski, Michael Card, Claire Olszewski, and Katherine (Jake) Plaggenburg; Great grandchildren Parker, Jack, and Brooks Bradshaw, Quinn Olszewski, and Jackson and Luke Plaggenburg, and many nieces and nephews. Services: Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin, MO. Funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church at 17 Ann Avenue, Valley Park, MO, followed by private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight (www. gslhonorflight.org), and the St. Vincent DePaul Society of Sacred Heart Catholic Church Valley Park. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary