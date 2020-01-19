Wedbush, Edward William

Edward William Wedbush

September 14, 1932 - January 5, 2020

It is with profound sadness that the Wedbush family announces the passing of Edward W. Wedbush, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and founder of Wedbush Securities. His wife, Jean, and three children were by his side as he passed away at his home on Sunday, January 5th, 2020.

Mr. Wedbush was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1932, the oldest of William and Edith Wedbush's five children. The family lived on the modest wages of his father's 45 year career as an electric dispatcher for the public utility. Wedbush credits his Depression Era upbringing for his economic discipline. He graduated high school at 16 and with parents unable to afford college, he applied for and received an engineering scholarship from Wagner Electric Corporation. In June 1955, he graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering, at which point he and his childhood friend created Wedbush and Company, pooling $10,000 to capitalize their new company. As Edward was building Wedbush and Company, he earned another work-study scholarship opportunity from Hughes, this one for a Masters in Business at UCLA. Through the end of the 1950's Edward worked on building the investment firm while completing an MBA program and later starting an engineering PhD. In 1957, Edward completed his MBA, opened the first Wedbush office and had the good fortune of meeting his wife at a fish fry party.

Wedbush Securities is now one of the largest securities firms and investment banks headquartered on the West Coast with over 800 colleagues and nearly 100 offices. Despite this success, Mr. Wedbush's modest roots remained intrinsic to his personality and the way he conducted his life. Decisions like moving their family to the excellent public schools and gracious rural properties of Rancho Santa Fe in 1980 showed his commitment to family and midwestern values. This move was a particularly tall order since Wedbush himself continued to commute to his firm in Downtown Los Angeles for decades as a regular passenger on the Amtrak Coaster where he was known to conductors and engineers and other passengers for his friendly conversations and genuine interest in everyone he met.

Mr. Wedbush lived the great American dream, which spanned Missouri simplicity to renowned financial achievements while always maintaining his distinctly grounded and widely admired character. Mr. Wedbush's consistently conservative growth strategy is credited with the firm's 65 years of success. In addition, Mr. Wedbush was committed to healthy living long before it became mainstream, both by avoiding sugar and also with a daily passion for lifting weights, swimming laps and playing tennis with friends throughout his life. His other passion was the great American pastime of baseball. Wedbush was a fan of his hometown St. Louis Cardinals and a longtime season ticket holder of the Los Angeles Dodgers dating back to when the team moved west from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. Mr. Wedbush would make a point to see baseball stadiums whenever visiting a city.

Mr. Wedbush's time was coveted by his family, his firm, his clients and his friends who could be traced back to all segments of his life including grade school in St. Louis, University in Cincinnati, the MBA program in Los Angeles and the tennis courts of Rancho Santa Fe. His expertise and guidance were sought after throughout the finance industry and as a result he served on the boards of the Pacific Stock Exchange, National Securities Clearing Corp., Fink Center for Finance and Investments at UCLA and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association to name a few. In addition, Wedbush was a Trustee of the University of Cincinnati Foundation and the Triangle Fraternity Foundation.

In remembering their family's patriarch they would say that he was forgiving and compassionate, he always told them to "do their best" and he never took his success for granted. "Work is a privilege" was a common Edward Wedbush edict. While Mr. Wedbush's passion was his work, his life was made complete by his wife of 59 years, Jean Lawrence Wedbush. He is also survived by Gary and Kelly Wedbush and their children Lillian, Brady, Henry, Ruby and Quincy; Eric and Camille Wedbush and their children Jackson, Georgia and Charles; and Leigh Ann Wedbush Nichols and Todd Nichols and their children Sam and Brooke.

Services: Services will be held on January 25th at 1:00 PM at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.