Cissel, Edward Wood

Edward Wood Cissel, 99, formerly of Little Compton, RI, died on June 16th due to complications from Covid-19. Ed lived life to the fullest with the love of his life, Jane DeBevoise Cissel by his side for over 70 years. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he graduated from the Hotchkiss School, Lakeville, Ct. and Princeton. His college education was interrupted by WWII. He served as a forward observer in a field artillery battalion in the Fourth Infantry Division. On D Day, he landed on Utah Beach and fought in the battles of Cherbourg and Saint Lo, earning a Bronze Star for meritorious service. Upon his return to civilian life, he followed his heart and launched a long and productive carrier in education as a teacher and coach at the Pingry School, Basking Ridge, NJ and then as Head Master of John Burroughs School, St. Louis, Mo. for 19 years.

While at Burroughs, Ed believed that the backbone of any great school is its faculty, and he invested in them. He was also responsible for some of the most valued traditions of the school by launching an off campus student experiential education at Drey Land, broadening enrollment by doubling tuition assistance, and encourage students to engineer a new form of self-rule, resulting in today's Student Congress.

Upon retirement to Little Compton, RI, he and Jane were fully invested in all aspects of town life. Ed served as a trustee for the Little Compton Congregational Church, President of the Visiting Nurse Association and member of the Sakonnet Golf Club. Ed was known for his devotion to Jane, love for his family, dedication to the community, loyalty to others and witty sense of humor.

Ed is survived by four children Sally Greenwood, St. Louis, Mo., Mary Suttell and her husband Paul, Little Compton, John Cissel and his wife, Peggy Harwood, Fairfield, Ct., Charles Cissel, NYC, seven grandchildren, Sarah Greenwood, Amy Greenwood Dunaway (Tyler), William Suttell, Grace Suttell (Peter Champagne), Ellie Cissel Mittag (Nate), Katherine Cissel Nix (Graham), Margeret Cissel Sweet (Steve) and ten great-grandchildren. Ed was predeceased by his wife, Jane and son, Edward W. Cissel Jr.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Edward W. Cissel, Jr Scholarship at John Burroughs, St. Louis Mo. or to the United Congressional Church, Little Compton, RI. Services will be at a later date.