Edwin B. "Mac" Macarthy Sr.
Macarthy, Edwin B. Sr. "Mac"

Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Ann Macarthy (nee Breen) and Thelma Macarthy. Dear father of Christine Jackson, Edwin Jr. (Kathleen) Macarthy, Kevin (Josephine) Macarthy, Thomas (Chris) Macarthy, Patricia (Greg), Jentsch and Kathleen (Joseph) Veile; dear brother of Mary Ray; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNtY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, August 31, 9:30 a.m. to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Retired Captain of the City of St. Louis Fire Department and member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 36. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
