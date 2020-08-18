1/1
Edwin D. Childers
Childers, Edwin D.

Saturday, August 15, 2020; beloved husband of Rosemary and the late Betty Childers; loving father of Vikki (Larry) Bennett, Christine (Bob) Harter, and James (Debbie) Childers; cherished grandfather of Tina, Stephanie, Claire, Andrew, Alex, and Gabrielle; proud great- grandfather of one; dear brother of Janet Douglas, uncle, and friend to many.

Ed served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as a Chemical Engineer, was an avid Catholic, a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, and enjoyed model trains, golf, bridge, poker, and stamp collecting in his spare time. He will be remembered for his friendly addictive smile.

Services: Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 19th, 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, 17 Ann Ave, Valley Park. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contribution preferred to Honor Flight or Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Sacred Heart Council. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
