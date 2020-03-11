Odom, Edwin E.

on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Toy Mae Odom (nee Weddle). Dear father of Cathy (Walt) Frear, Ted Odom, Lauri (Joe) Edles, Sandy (John) Meador, Patrick (Andrea) Odom, and Karop (Marilyn) Bavougian. Dear grandpa of 13 and great-grandpa of 8. Dear brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 14, at 12:00 p.m. at Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 698 W. Lockwood Ave. 63119. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Toy Mae and Ed Odom Endowment Fund at Epworth Children's Home or Webster Hills United Methodist Church.