Stark, Edwin E. "Sonny"

87, of St. Pete Beach, FL, has joined our loving Creator on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after a long illness. He was born May 17, 1933, in St. Louis, MO. He owned a bookkeeping and income tax service in St. Louis for many years before retiring in 2004.

For service information please visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com or call 314-832-7770