Shifrin, Edwin G. passed away in Clayton on July 19 at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara, three children, Ellen (Charlie) Kearns of Bend, OR, Dan (Jennifer) of Colorado, and Mary (Tom) Bloch of Kansas City, MO, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Bob), and sister, Miriam (Mitzi) Sisson, and their spouses. Ed was born and raised in St. Louis and attended John Burroughs School. He spent two years at Amherst College before Army service in World War II interrupted his college years. He landed on Omaha Beach in mid-June, 1944. He fought in several battles in and around St. Lo, Mortain, and St. Barthelemy and was captured in early August. He escaped from a German prison camp with two others in January, 1945, and returned to the United States in May. As a result of his combat service, Ed earned the Purple Heart and POW medals. After returning to St. Louis, he enrolled in Washington University School of Law and, upon graduation, joined his father's and uncle's law practice, Shifrin & Treiman. He had a long and distinguished legal career, emphasizing mergers and acquisitions, general business law, and estate planning. He was of counsel at Gallop & Johnson when he retired. Ed also served as a board member and officer for numerous charitable and civic organizations, including Jewish Hospital, Washington University Medical Centers, the Leader Foundation, and Jewish Family and Children's Services, among others. He was a long-time member of Westwood Country Club, serving a term as its president, and of Temple Emanuel. Ed particularly enjoyed family vacations with his children and, later, grandchildren. Other travel included fishing trips to Canada, sailing in the Caribbean, and tours in various countries and the U.S. He became an enthusiastic horseback rider later in life, riding regularly at home and taking several horseback trips in the Western U.S. and Europe. Ed was an avid golfer with a hole-in-one to his credit. No memorial service is planned and the family requests that no flowers be sent. Instead, contributions in memory of Edwin Shifrin may be made to John Burroughs School, 755 S. Price Road, St. Louis, MO 63124 or online at jburroughs.org/supportburroughs/endowments-memorials . Contributions may also be made to the Washington University School of Medicine, Lab of Dr. Randall Bateman. Gifts can be made online at gifts.wustl.edu , or mailed to Attn: Alexandra Carr, Washington University, CB 1247, 7425 Forsyth Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63105. For online gifts, please select the School of Medicine, and enter in the designation box Lab of Dr. Randall Bateman. For checks, please make payable to Washington University and enter on the memo line Lab of Dr. Randall Bateman. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 24, 2019

