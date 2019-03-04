St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Putney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin M. Putney Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edwin M. Putney Sr. Obituary
Putney, Sr., Edwin M. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances Putney; loving father of Edwin (Susan) Putney Jr. and Kathleen Elliott; dearest grandfather of Michelle, Noreen, Nathan and David; dear great-grandfather of Nathan, Grace, Rachel, Jack, Henry, Emma, Megan and Drew; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois, Tuesday, March 5, from 10:00 am. until time of prayer at 11:00 a.m. then to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
Download Now