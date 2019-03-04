|
Putney, Sr., Edwin M. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances Putney; loving father of Edwin (Susan) Putney Jr. and Kathleen Elliott; dearest grandfather of Michelle, Noreen, Nathan and David; dear great-grandfather of Nathan, Grace, Rachel, Jack, Henry, Emma, Megan and Drew; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois, Tuesday, March 5, from 10:00 am. until time of prayer at 11:00 a.m. then to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019