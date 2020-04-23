Olschansky, Edwin Marvin April 21, 2020. Husband of Marilyn Polishuk Olschansky. Son of the late Betty and the late Eugene Olschansky. Son-In-Law of the late Max and the late Rosalind Polishuk. Grand-Son-In-Law of the late Hyman and the late Simma Gitt. Father of Andrew and Gary. Father-In-Law of Julie and Carrie and Grandfather of Tessa, Henry, Daisy and Josie. A private graveside service was held. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for info. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020.