Kampman, Edwin Peter
Passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Beloved wife of JoAnn Kampman (nee Raymo); loving father of Kenneth (Laurie) Kampman and Tamara (Kevin Teague) Kampman; dearest grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 10; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, December 20, 11:45 a.m. Interment Concordia Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019