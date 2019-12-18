St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Edwin Peter Kampman

Edwin Peter Kampman Obituary

Kampman, Edwin Peter

Passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Beloved wife of JoAnn Kampman (nee Raymo); loving father of Kenneth (Laurie) Kampman and Tamara (Kevin Teague) Kampman; dearest grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 10; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, December 20, 11:45 a.m. Interment Concordia Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
