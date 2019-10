Oesch, Edwin R.

better known as Randy, passed suddenly on October 17, 2019. Randy was born in St. Louis, MO on November 11, 1952. He graduated Ladue High School and had a bachelors' degree from Michigan State University.

Randy is survived by his three children, Matthew Oesch, Shannon Oesch and Lindsay Lopez (her husband Ray); his brother Everett Oesch; his sister Pamela Huber; and his granddaughter, Emilia

Services: A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, October 27th at 6 Bellerosa Ct., Des Peres, MO 63122 from 12 to 4 p.m.