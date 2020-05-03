Sinnwell, Eileen A. (nee James) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Saturday, April 25, 2020. Loving sister of Larry (Leona) James and Ronald (Paula) James; beloved mother of the late Traci (Phillip) Esker; dearest grandmother of Alex Esker and Alexis Esker; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial services will be held at a later date. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.