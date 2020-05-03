Or Copy this URL to Share

Sinnwell, Eileen A. (nee James) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Saturday, April 25, 2020. Loving sister of Larry (Leona) James and Ronald (Paula) James; beloved mother of the late Traci (Phillip) Esker; dearest grandmother of Alex Esker and Alexis Esker; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial services will be held at a later date. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.





