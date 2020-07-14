1/
Eileen Beverly Schultz Cognata
Cognata, Eileen Beverly Schultz

February 20, 1945 – July 11, 2020.

Eileen passed away Saturday, July 11, with her family by her side in St. Louis, MO. Eileen's family was the center of her life. Eileen had great pride in her three children, Tony, Chrisi, and Troy, and her four grandchildren Aiden, Jenifer, Hope, and Conner, were her source of great joy. She left behind her beloved brother Wayne and three in-laws Angela, Leonard, and Yukie.

Eileen Schultz met the love of her life Donald J Cognata and this year marked their 55th wedding anniversary. They shared a beautiful marriage with a great love for one another. Eileen also worked as an office manager, selflessly as a schoolteacher, and was actively involved in helping others in her community.

Eileen's greatest gifts were her generosity, optimism and delightfully humorous conversations. Eileen had a wonderful smile, an infectious laugh, and beautiful green eyes. Her loving spirit and kind heart will live on in all of those who knew her and will always be remembered.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make a charitable donation in Eileen's name to Ascension Lutheran Church, Eileen Cognata Memorial (www.ascensionstl.com) or the charity of your choice.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 14, 2020.
