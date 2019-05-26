Dierkes, Eileen E. 94, died on May 20, after saying goodbye to each of her children and grandchildren and telling them how much she loved them. Lucky to have her as our mother and grandmother are Christy and Michael Bond, Stephen Dierkes and Wang Hong, Jack and Cindy Dierkes, Nick, Katie, and Laura Bond, and Ryan and Michael Dierkes. She was the wife of Bernard Dierkes, deceased, a loving aunt, avid feminist, and loyal friend to many. There will be a Celebration of Life on September 28, details pending. In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019