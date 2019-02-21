St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Donovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Eileen Donovan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sister Eileen Donovan Obituary
Donovan, Sister Eileen S.S.N.D. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Thursday, February 7, 2019. Dear sister of Dorothy Donovan-Broderick and the late James, William, Richard, Robert and Daniel Donovan. Our dear relative, friend and Sister in Religious Life. Services: Memorial Mass at the Theresa Center (Motherhouse) 320 E. Ripa 63125 Saturday, February 23 at 11:15 a.m. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
Download Now