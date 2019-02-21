Sister Eileen Donovan S.S.N.D.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Eileen Donovan S.S.N.D..

Donovan, Sister Eileen S.S.N.D. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Thursday, February 7, 2019. Dear sister of Dorothy Donovan-Broderick and the late James, William, Richard, Robert and Daniel Donovan. Our dear relative, friend and Sister in Religious Life. Services: Memorial Mass at the Theresa Center (Motherhouse) 320 E. Ripa 63125 Saturday, February 23 at 11:15 a.m. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.