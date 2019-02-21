Donovan, Sister Eileen S.S.N.D. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Thursday, February 7, 2019. Dear sister of Dorothy Donovan-Broderick and the late James, William, Richard, Robert and Daniel Donovan. Our dear relative, friend and Sister in Religious Life. Services: Memorial Mass at the Theresa Center (Motherhouse) 320 E. Ripa 63125 Saturday, February 23 at 11:15 a.m. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019